Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 524: Too Many Heroes Plus Two

Are we facing a new crisis of “Too Many Heroes?” Is it about to get worse? Or is it really about to get better? This week the fanboys discuss how the Arrowverse is set to grow, as well as something new for Superman, the fates of Iron Fist and Luke Cage, new universes for Star Trek, DC, Netflix, Disney, CBS and… well you get the picture.

What’s in the bag:

Infinity Warps: Soldier Supreme #2

Books of Magic #1

(Also, Derek mentioned the first mini-series The Books of Magic, which you can get here.)

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 10/31/2018

Published 10/31/2018