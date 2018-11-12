Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 525: Return of Starburns!

It's a Community Thing

Posted on November 12, 2018 by in Books, Comics, Games, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, TV // 0 Comments

Frogs and Explosions? We're there! Frogs and Explosions? We're there!

We start with an LA Comic Con Interview with the team from SBI Press’ Oddwell — David A. Clarke, Walter A. Bryant III, and editor Sedric Mychael Harris. Then we’ll trample through virtual conventions, films you’re not sure you want, expansions to the Star Wars universe, HBO’s Watchmen, and DC Universe’s Swamp Thing casting!  We’re so pleased about the latter!

What’s in the bag?

  • Elvira, Mistress of the Dark #3
  • The Green Lantern #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/8/2018
Published 11/11/2018

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes