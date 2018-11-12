Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 525: Return of Starburns!
It's a Community Thing
We start with an LA Comic Con Interview with the team from SBI Press’ Oddwell — David A. Clarke, Walter A. Bryant III, and editor Sedric Mychael Harris. Then we’ll trample through virtual conventions, films you’re not sure you want, expansions to the Star Wars universe, HBO’s Watchmen, and DC Universe’s Swamp Thing casting! We’re so pleased about the latter!
What’s in the bag?
- Elvira, Mistress of the Dark #3
- The Green Lantern #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/8/2018
Published 11/11/2018
