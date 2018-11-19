Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 526: Stan Lee
Moving On To His Next Universe
We talk about Stan “The Man” Lee, with a bit of history and more than a few personal stories as we bid goodbye to this legendary force in entertainment. Then we move on to Detective Pikachu movie and what wild cards television may have in store!
What’s in the bag?
- Fantastic Four #3
- Bitter Root #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/15/2018
Published 11/18/2018
