Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 526: Stan Lee

We talk about Stan “The Man” Lee, with a bit of history and more than a few personal stories as we bid goodbye to this legendary force in entertainment. Then we move on to Detective Pikachu movie and what wild cards television may have in store!

  • Fantastic Four #3
  • Bitter Root #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/15/2018
Published 11/18/2018

