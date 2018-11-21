Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 527: Holiday Gift Guide 2018
Whether you're shopping for your friends and family, or for yourself!
It’s our gift guide episode, but first an interview with Javier Hernandez, creator of El Muerto!
Remember to shop Small Business Saturday, and support your brick-and-mortar stores!
GIFT GUIDE: BOOKS
- Batman: White Knight
- Garrison Girl
- Oblivion Song Vol 1
- The Beatles Yellow Submarine
- The Books of Magic
- Superman versus the Ku Klux Klan
GIFT GUIDE: TOYS, GAMES, AND OTHER THINGS
- Cosmic Encounter 42nd Anniversary Edition
- Batman: The Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition
- Journal 29: Interactive Book Game
- ThinkGeek Bag of Holding – Con-Survival Edition
- DC Deck Building Game RIVALS – Green Lantern Vs Sinestro
- any Aquaman figure — True Moves line in particular
Happy Thanksgiving!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/19/2018
Published 11/20/2018
Recorded 11/19/2018
Published 11/20/2018
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS