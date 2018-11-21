Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 527: Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Whether you're shopping for your friends and family, or for yourself!

Posted on November 21, 2018

Hanging Around for the Holidays Hanging Around for the Holidays
It’s our gift guide episode, but first an interview with Javier Hernandez, creator of El Muerto!
Remember to shop Small Business Saturday, and support your brick-and-mortar stores!

GIFT GUIDE: BOOKS

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/19/2018
Published 11/20/2018

