Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 528: Penultimate Show Before Christmas

You would rather have a Nightmare?

Michael Gough - One Man, Many Voices Michael Gough - One Man, Many Voices

Our Top Story: Sac-Anime interview with voice artist Michael Gough, of Kingdom Hearts 3, Winnie the Pooh, Skyrim and many more. Also, comics news, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Elseworlds on CW, and your guide to the Netflix/Marvel Shuffle!

  • Carson of Venus: Pirates of Venus #1
  • Shazam #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 12/5/2018
Published 12/10/2018

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

