Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 528: Penultimate Show Before Christmas
You would rather have a Nightmare?
Our Top Story: Sac-Anime interview with voice artist Michael Gough, of Kingdom Hearts 3, Winnie the Pooh, Skyrim and many more. Also, comics news, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Elseworlds on CW, and your guide to the Netflix/Marvel Shuffle!
What’s in the bag?
- Carson of Venus: Pirates of Venus #1
- Shazam #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 12/5/2018
Published 12/10/2018
