Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 529: Crisis on Infinite Office Party
It's the best Star Wars bar this side of Tatooine!
Recorded Live at 7 Stars Bar and Grill, it’s the Fanboy Planet Holiday Office Party!
When is the Crisis on Infinite Earths? The answer is “Right On Time” and we’ll explain in this episode. Then we all get a Christmas present from TKO Studios, and it’s a good one! And of course, we talk about the Avengers: Endgame trailer, then all the cool TV that’s coming our way in 2019!
What’s in the bag?
- Fantastic Four: Wedding Special #1
- Goodnight Paradise #1 (Don’t forget to read issue #1, and other #1s, free at TKO Studios’ website!)
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 12/13/2018
Published 12/17/2018
