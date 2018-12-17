Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 529: Crisis on Infinite Office Party

It's the best Star Wars bar this side of Tatooine!

Posted on December 17, 2018 by in Comics, Grab Bag, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, TV // 0 Comments

Leave the Blue Milk out for Santa! Leave the Blue Milk out for Santa!

Recorded Live at 7 Stars Bar and Grill, it’s the Fanboy Planet Holiday Office Party!

When is the Crisis on Infinite Earths? The answer is “Right On Time” and we’ll explain in this episode. Then we all get a Christmas present from TKO Studios, and it’s a good one! And of course, we talk about the Avengers: Endgame trailer, then all the cool TV that’s coming our way in 2019!

What’s in the bag?

  • Fantastic Four: Wedding Special #1
  • Goodnight Paradise #1  (Don’t forget to read issue #1, and other #1s, free at TKO Studios’ website!)

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 12/13/2018
Published 12/17/2018

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes