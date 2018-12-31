Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 530: So Long 2018!

Here's to no Crisis on Infinite New Years!

Posted on December 31, 2018 by in Books, Comics, Games, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

Happy New Years! Happy New Year!

One last podcast before we call it a year!

Start the festivities with TKO Studios co-founder Tze Chun, answering all the questions you have about this groundbreaking new comics publisher. Then we talk comic toy license changes, Hellboy movie news, Deadly Class, and Weird Al showing up where you (probably) least expect him! And we wrap up the year with what we’re specifically looking forward to in 2019 as far as comics, movies and TV are concerned!  One thing is for sure… there’s too much for one person to watch it all!
 
What’s in the Bag?
  • Fantastic Four #5
  • Aquaman #43

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 12/26/2018
Published 12/31/2018

