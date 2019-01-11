Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 531: Conversation with Joshua Dysart
Heroes in the Most Unusual Places
Comics creator Joshua Dysart invited Derek over for a conversation about TKO Studios’ Goodnight Paradise and Valiant’s Life and Death of Toyo Harada. This in-depth interview also delves into using your powers for good, and what you do as a writer to balance entertainment with actually having something to say.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 1/9/2019
Published 1/10/2019
