Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 531: Conversation with Joshua Dysart

Heroes in the Most Unusual Places

Posted on January 11, 2019

Joshua Dysart Joshua Dysart

Comics creator Joshua Dysart invited Derek over for a conversation about TKO Studios’ Goodnight Paradise and Valiant’s Life and Death of Toyo Harada. This in-depth interview also delves into using your powers for good, and what you do as a writer to balance entertainment with actually having something to say.

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 1/9/2019
Published 1/10/2019

