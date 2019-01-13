Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 532: Too Much To Watch!

Our Wishes Were Answered, And It's A Nightmare!

Posted on January 13, 2019 by in Comics, Movies, Podcast, TV // 0 Comments

All Quality Programming! All Quality Programming!

Be careful what you wish for… you might get it.

Bathing in this golden age of the fannish renaissance, we lament that there simply isn’t enough time to see and do it all.  For example, this week we bring you reports on the Stan Lee Tribute, counting the Crises, Skydance Animation’s acquisition, Captain Marvel anticipation, Aquaman, Star Trek, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, all those Christmas movies, and the astonishing number of new TV shows we’ll be trying to figure out how to watch in the next two months!

Get your calendar, because you’re gonna want to take notes!

What’s in the Bag?

  • Conan the Barbarian #1
  • Young Justice #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
 Recorded 1/10/2019
Published 1/13/2019

