Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 534: Spencer and Locke and Derek and Ric
Don't look for the musical monkey, he's not really there...
We begin with a very nice conversation with Spencer & Locke creators David Pepose and Jorge Santiago, Jr. and learn all about the evolution of this Detective/Panther partnership as it moves into its second arc.
.
Then we’ll tour the Wal-Mart and Target DC exclusives and why you may be having trouble finding them, the larger Worlds of DC, Disney’s plans for all the X-Men, Pixar on YouTube, Reign of the Supermen, Polar, and more!
.
What’s in the Bag?
- True Believers #1 – What if Conan the Barbarian Walked the Earth Today?
- Peter Cannon Thunderbolt #1
- The Immortal Hulk #13
- Man and Superman
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/6/2019
Published 2/8/2019
