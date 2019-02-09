Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 534: Spencer and Locke and Derek and Ric

Together they fight crime! Together they fight crime!
We begin with a very nice conversation with Spencer & Locke creators David Pepose and Jorge Santiago, Jr. and learn all about the evolution of this Detective/Panther partnership as it moves into its second arc.
Then we’ll tour the Wal-Mart and Target DC exclusives and why you may be having trouble finding them, the larger Worlds of DC, Disney’s plans for all the X-Men, Pixar on YouTube, Reign of the Supermen, Polar, and more!
What’s in the Bag?

  • True Believers #1 – What if Conan the Barbarian Walked the Earth Today?
  • Peter Cannon Thunderbolt #1
  • The Immortal Hulk #13
  • Man and Superman
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
 Recorded 2/6/2019
Published 2/8/2019

