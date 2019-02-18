Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 535: Again... CINEQUEST!

This Year's Film Festival Run-Down!

Posted on February 18, 2019 by in Interviews, Movies, Podcast // 0 Comments

Cinequest Everything you need to know in one show!

It’s time for our yearly preview of the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival – voted #1 American film festival by the readers of USA Today – with Director of Programming Michael Rabehl!  We get an overview of the festival, with a focus on the science fiction, thriller, and horror films offered this year.

It’s a perfect film festival in a glorious place.
– Neil Gaiman

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
 Recorded 2/13/2019
Published 2/18/2019

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

