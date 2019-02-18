Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 535: Again... CINEQUEST!
This Year's Film Festival Run-Down!
It’s time for our yearly preview of the Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival – voted #1 American film festival by the readers of USA Today – with Director of Programming Michael Rabehl! We get an overview of the festival, with a focus on the science fiction, thriller, and horror films offered this year.
It’s a perfect film festival in a glorious place.
– Neil Gaiman
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/13/2019
Published 2/18/2019
