Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 536: Discovering Discovery!

Posted on February 22, 2019

With some help from listener Chris Buckley, we jump into a number of unexpected topics like “what’s up with Batman movies” and “why don’t we have a regular Star Trek Discovery segment?”  Then we launch into more announcements and shake-ups in comics, the Dark Universe that would not die, a new dimension for Doctor Who, and a run down of all the TV you don’t have time to watch… but should anyway!
What’s in the Bag?

Savage Sword of Conan #1
The Life of Frederick Douglass
Dick Tracy: Dead or Alive #4
Journey Into Unknown Worlds #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
 Recorded 2/19/2019
Published 2/21/2019

