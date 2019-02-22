Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 536: Discovering Discovery!
Letters from Home... er... Chris Buckley!
With some help from listener Chris Buckley, we jump into a number of unexpected topics like “what’s up with Batman movies” and “why don’t we have a regular Star Trek Discovery segment?” Then we launch into more announcements and shake-ups in comics, the Dark Universe that would not die, a new dimension for Doctor Who, and a run down of all the TV you don’t have time to watch… but should anyway!
.
What’s in the Bag?
Savage Sword of Conan #1
The Life of Frederick Douglass
Dick Tracy: Dead or Alive #4
Journey Into Unknown Worlds #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/19/2019
Published 2/21/2019
Recorded 2/19/2019
Published 2/21/2019
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS