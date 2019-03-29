Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 538: Cinequest Shorts!

Brilliant shorts are the heart of a film festival

Posted on March 29, 2019

Here and Beyond Here & Beyond

We continue our Cinequest 2019 wrap-up coverage with a few interviews with the creators behind some great shorts from the festival:

  • Here & Beyond – Director Colin West
  • Made Public – Team Foster Wilson and Lola Noh
  • Black Hat – Team Philip Gutman, Sara Smith, and Loreal Cymeris
Featuring Derek McCaw
Framing Recorded 3/27/2019
Published 3/29/2019

