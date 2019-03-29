Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 538: Cinequest Shorts!
Brilliant shorts are the heart of a film festival
We continue our Cinequest 2019 wrap-up coverage with a few interviews with the creators behind some great shorts from the festival:
- Here & Beyond – Director Colin West
- Made Public – Team Foster Wilson and Lola Noh
- Black Hat – Team Philip Gutman, Sara Smith, and Loreal Cymeris
Check back soon for more Cinequest interviews. And we’ll be back to our regular Fanboy news and reviews shortly.
Featuring Derek McCaw
Framing Recorded 3/27/2019
Published 3/29/2019
