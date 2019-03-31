Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 539: Cinequest Horror
In Scary Times, America Turns to... Horror?
We continue our Cinequest 2019 wrap-up coverage with a few interviews with the creators behind some great films from the festival:
- Red Letter Day – director Cameron Macgowan and producer Trevor Griffiths
- Repossession – actors Matthew Loo and Gerald Chew and writer/director Goh Ming Siu
Check back soon for more Cinequest interviews. And we’ll be back to our regular fanboy news and reviews shortly.
Featuring Derek McCaw
Framing Recorded 3/27/2019
Published 3/31/2019
