Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 541: Cinequest Other Perspectives
Experiencing Other Perspectives, a Specialty of Cinequest
We conclude our Cinequest 2019 wrap-up coverage with interviews with creators behind “other perspectives” from the festival:
- Esteban Rojas, director of the documentary Clownvets
- Frederic Lecompte, co-founder of Backlight, the producers of the hyper reality experience Eclipse
Thanks again to Cinequest for the opportunity to conduct this series of interviews with some amazing creators!
Featuring Derek McCaw
Framing Recorded 3/27/2019
Published 4/5/2019
