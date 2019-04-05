Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 541: Cinequest Other Perspectives

Experiencing Other Perspectives, a Specialty of Cinequest

Posted on April 5, 2019

Eclipse Eclipse, the Hyper Reality Experience
We conclude our Cinequest 2019 wrap-up coverage with interviews with creators behind “other perspectives” from the festival:
.
  • Esteban Rojas, director of the documentary Clownvets
  • Frederic Lecompte, co-founder of Backlight, the producers of the hyper reality experience Eclipse
Thanks again to Cinequest for the opportunity to conduct this series of interviews with some amazing creators!
.
Featuring Derek McCaw
Framing Recorded 3/27/2019
Published 4/5/2019

