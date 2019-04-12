Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 542: Fanboys on Venus!
Come Fly With Us!
We start off with a chat with Christopher Paul Carrey, writer and Director of Publishing at Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Derek spoke with him at WonderCon to find out about his history with ERB, Philip Jose Farmer, and bringing new life to Burroughs properties! Then discuss a bold new book for Young Animal comics, The Definitive History of the Marvel Universe, new Timely omnibuses, Shazam! thoughts, Eternal questions, where Hawkeye’s going, and lots more!
Pick of the Week:
- Batman #68
- FairLady #1
- Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/10/2019
Published 4/12/2019
