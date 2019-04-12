Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 542: Fanboys on Venus!

Come Fly With Us!

Posted on April 12, 2019 by in Books, Comics, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

We're Helping... On Venus! We're Helping... On Venus!

We start off with a chat with Christopher Paul Carrey, writer and Director of Publishing at Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Derek spoke with him at WonderCon to find out about his history with ERB, Philip Jose Farmer, and bringing new life to Burroughs properties! Then discuss a bold new book for Young Animal comics, The Definitive History of the Marvel Universe, new Timely omnibuses, Shazam! thoughts, Eternal questions, where Hawkeye’s going, and lots more!

Pick of the Week:

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/10/2019
Published 4/12/2019

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes