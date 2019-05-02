Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 545: Sweep the Leg

Waxing On, Waxing Off, Waxing Poetic...

Posted on May 2, 2019

Witness the Epic Rematch! Witness the Epic Rematch!

Nate Costa interviews some of the cast and writers from YouTube Premium’s Cobra Kai at Wondercon 2019. We’re so happy to have Nate back on the job for us! Also a quick comics update, and a reminder that Derek and Ric will be recording and paneling at Baycon 2019 at the end of this month. Be there!

Pick of the Week:

  • Queen of Bad Dreams #1
  • Fantastic Four #9

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/29/2019
Published 5/1/2019

