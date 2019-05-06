Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 546: The Big Endgame
Just a little spoilery
Don’t be afraid. We’re only going to talk about Avengers: Endgame spoilers at the absolute end of the podcast and will give you plenty of notice before we start. But before that, you’re going to want to hear the interview with Sons of Chaos creator Chris Jaymes, break down the top categories for this year’s Eisner Award nominees, the latest with The Batman Who Laughs, Suicide Squad and Sonic the Hedgehog, new Marvel TV series, our hopes for Captain Pike, and then the big Avengers: Endgame chat.
This weeks comics recommendations:
- Savage Avengers #1
- Spencer & Locke 2 #1
-
Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1
- Man-Eaters
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/1/2019
Published 5/5/2019
