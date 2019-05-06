Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 546: The Big Endgame

Just a little spoilery

Posted on May 6, 2019 by in Comics, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, TV // 0 Comments

Joining the Endgame Joining the Endgame

Don’t be afraid. We’re only going to talk about Avengers: Endgame spoilers at the absolute end of the podcast and will give you plenty of notice before we start. But before that, you’re going to want to hear the interview with Sons of Chaos creator Chris Jaymes, break down the top categories for this year’s Eisner Award nominees, the latest with The Batman Who Laughs, Suicide Squad and Sonic the Hedgehog, new Marvel TV series, our hopes for Captain Pike,  and then the big Avengers: Endgame chat.

This weeks comics recommendations:

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/1/2019
Published 5/5/2019

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes