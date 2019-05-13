Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 547: Far From Fanboy

We've been to space!

Posted on May 13, 2019

Thanks for the intro Spidey! Thanks for the intro Spidey!

We discuss the ramifications of a tsunami of nerd-friendly movies and TV heading your way, but first we share interviews from WonderCon with artists  Joey Spiotto (Storytime, High Fidelity prints) and John Hegman Jr. (Charlie and Humphrey comics). Don’t forget to join us at BayCon 2019 on Memorial Day weekend; see you there!

This weeks comics recommendations:

  • New Agents of Atlas #1
  • Batman and the Outsiders #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/8/2019
Published 5/11/2019

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he's been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games.

