Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 547: Far From Fanboy
We've been to space!
We discuss the ramifications of a tsunami of nerd-friendly movies and TV heading your way, but first we share interviews from WonderCon with artists Joey Spiotto (Storytime, High Fidelity prints) and John Hegman Jr. (Charlie and Humphrey comics). Don’t forget to join us at BayCon 2019 on Memorial Day weekend; see you there!
This weeks comics recommendations:
- New Agents of Atlas #1
-
Batman and the Outsiders #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/8/2019
Published 5/11/2019
