Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 548: Cas al Ghul
Hey! We chat with The Expanse's Cas Anvar!
This week: an epic interview with actor Cas Anvar, Alex Kamal on The Expanse and the voice of Ra’s al Ghul in Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Thencomics news with a new universe for writer Jonathan Hickman to play with, more changes to DC continuity, the fate of Evil Dead‘s Ash, the next Star Wars Trilogy, new Netflix deals, civility in fandom, and the latest news on the Picard-based Star Trek series. All that and more!
This weeks comics recommendations:
- War of the Realms #4
- Disney Hamlet, Starring Donald Duck
Game Review Info: Dark Quest II
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/15/2019
Published 5/17/2019
