Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 549: Holy Elementary School, Batman!

Holy Breaking News! We have an exclusive interview with Kevin Croxton, the elementary school music teacher who worked with his students to create Batman: The Scheme is Sound!

And in regular news, we cover a departure from Batman, DC and Marvel villain events, Bill Finger Award winners, casting in The Batman, the “Atlas-verse”, Star Wars in Vanity Fair, Kung Fury 2 casting, wrapping up Game of Thrones, and the fate of CW’s Arrowverse.

Pick of the week

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #43

Radically Rearranged Ronin Ragdolls #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 5/22/2019

Published 5/23/2019