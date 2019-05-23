Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 549: Holy Elementary School, Batman!

It's not over until the Penguin sings... and even then...

Posted on May 23, 2019 by in Comics, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, TV // 0 Comments

The Kids Are In Charge, We're Just Along For The Ride The Kids Are In Charge, We're Just Along For The Ride

Holy Breaking News!  We have an exclusive interview with Kevin Croxton, the elementary school music teacher who worked with his students to create Batman: The Scheme is Sound!

And in regular news, we cover a departure from Batman, DC and Marvel villain events, Bill Finger Award winners, casting in The Batman, the “Atlas-verse”, Star Wars in Vanity Fair, Kung Fury 2 casting, wrapping up Game of Thrones, and the fate of CW’s Arrowverse.

Pick of the week

  • Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #43
  • Radically Rearranged Ronin Ragdolls  #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/22/2019
Published 5/23/2019

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

