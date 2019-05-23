Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 549: Holy Elementary School, Batman!
It's not over until the Penguin sings... and even then...
Holy Breaking News! We have an exclusive interview with Kevin Croxton, the elementary school music teacher who worked with his students to create Batman: The Scheme is Sound!
And in regular news, we cover a departure from Batman, DC and Marvel villain events, Bill Finger Award winners, casting in The Batman, the “Atlas-verse”, Star Wars in Vanity Fair, Kung Fury 2 casting, wrapping up Game of Thrones, and the fate of CW’s Arrowverse.
Pick of the week
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #43
- Radically Rearranged Ronin Ragdolls #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/22/2019
Published 5/23/2019
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS