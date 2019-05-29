Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 550: A Conversation with David Brin!
Live from BayCon 2019!
Live from BayCon 2019, we interview American scientist and science fiction author David Brin! The Hugo, Locus, Campbell and Nebula Award winner discusses his views on the future, the past, and why it’s better to boldly go where no one has gone before is better than to fly around a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…
Books referenced in the discussion:
Earth
The Uplift Saga
The Postman
The Transparent Society: Will Technology Force Us to Choose Between Technology and Freedom?
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/25/2019
Published 5/29/2019
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS