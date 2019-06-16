Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 552: How to Pronounce Ra's al-Ghul!

Interviews with the cast and creators behind the animated Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, followed by news of the week including the Swamp Thing cancellation!

Pick of the week

Lady Mechanika – Sangre #1

Young Justice #6

And if you haven’t already, you can pick up the original Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graphic novel here!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 6/7/2019

Published 6/13/2019