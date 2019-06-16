Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 552: How to Pronounce Ra's al-Ghul!
It's an Educational Episode!
Interviews with the cast and creators behind the animated Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, followed by news of the week including the Swamp Thing cancellation!
Pick of the week
- Lady Mechanika – Sangre #1
- Young Justice #6
And if you haven’t already, you can pick up the original Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graphic novel here!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/7/2019
Published 6/13/2019
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS