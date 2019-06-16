Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 552: How to Pronounce Ra's al-Ghul!

It's an Educational Episode!

He's very sensitive about his name. He's very sensitive about his name.

Interviews with the cast and creators behind the animated Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, followed by news of the week including the Swamp Thing cancellation!

Pick of the week

  • Lady Mechanika – Sangre #1
  • Young Justice #6

And if you haven’t already, you can pick up the original Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graphic novel here!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/7/2019
Published 6/13/2019

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

