Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 553: It's Moist Where He Steps!

This Just In: Keanu Reeves to Play Too Much Coffee Man...

Posted on June 23, 2019

Long Ago and Far Away Where's Waldos?
First up we speak with Alex Wer, The Pumpkin Geek, and Chris J. Mancini of Comedy Film Nerds and writer of SBI Press’ Long Ago and Far Away. Then we move into news with the destiny of Vertigo, DC Zoom, and DC Ink imprints. A version of the Mueller Report you’ll actually read by Too Much Coffee Man’s Shannon Wheeler and journalist Steve Duin, and the fantasy casting of Keanu Reeves. And finally, our update on Swamp Thing!

What’s in the bag?

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/21/2019
Published 6/22/2019

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

