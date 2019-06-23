Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 553: It’s Moist Where He Steps!
This Just In: Keanu Reeves to Play Too Much Coffee Man...
First up we speak with Alex Wer, The Pumpkin Geek, and Chris J. Mancini of Comedy Film Nerds and writer of SBI Press’ Long Ago and Far Away. Then we move into news with the destiny of Vertigo, DC Zoom, and DC Ink imprints. A version of the Mueller Report you’ll actually read by Too Much Coffee Man’s Shannon Wheeler and journalist Steve Duin, and the fantasy casting of Keanu Reeves. And finally, our update on Swamp Thing!
What’s in the bag?
-
Superman: Year One #1
-
One Fall – Solid Comix
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/21/2019
Published 6/22/2019
