Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 554: Marvel Goes To High School
And James Gunn Just Might Save The DC Universe
We’re astounded by the fate of Vertigo, and Joe Hill’s role in DC comics, Marvel in high school plays, James Gunn’s future in the DC Film Universe, whither Mouse Guard, a Comic-Con preview, leaks about Loki, and the rest of the week’s fannish news!
What’s in the bag?
- Princess of Venus #1
-
Detective Comics #1006
-
The Spider-Man Annual Presents: Peter Porker the Spectacular Spider-Ham #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/26/2019
Published 6/30/2019
