Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 554: Marvel Goes To High School

And James Gunn Just Might Save The DC Universe

We’re astounded by the fate of Vertigo, and Joe Hill’s role in DC comics, Marvel in high school plays, James Gunn’s future in the DC Film Universe, whither Mouse Guard, a Comic-Con preview, leaks about Loki, and the rest of the week’s fannish news!

What’s in the bag?

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 6/26/2019
Published 6/30/2019

