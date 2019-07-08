Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 555: Swamp Thing, You Make My Heart Sing!
Our exclusive interview with DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, Derek Mears! Then we take a final stroll with The Walking Dead, catch up with Cobra Kai, shop Wal-Mart a little, and look forward to an Endless coming to Netflix. All that and more!
Pick of the Week
- Superman: Up in the Sky #1
- Lois Lane #1
- Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/2/2019
Published 7/6/2019
