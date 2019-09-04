Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 560: The Long Con

We return from too many conventions in order to read your letters (Thanks Rich Clabaugh!). We talk D23, WorldCon, and Dublin Comic Con, as well as the Joker trailer, how Disney+ will become your essential streaming service, and more!

Pick of the Week

  • Ignited #1
  • Batman Superman #1
  • The White Trees – A Blacksand Tale #1
  • Marvel 1000

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 9/1/2019
Published 9/4/2019

