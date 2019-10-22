Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 563: A Chat With David Dastmalchian

You may know him from his roles in The Dark Knight, Ant-Man, The Suicide Squad, Hulu’s upcoming series Reprisal, and many others. But David Dastmalchian makes a splash this week as the creator of Count Crowley, Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter from Dark Horse Comics! We sit down with him this week to hear about it all!

Also, the new Chief Creative Officer of all of Marvel was recently named, and it’s Kevin Feige! What does that mean to you and your consumption of future Marvel media? We discuss that!

And just how much of the Disney Vault will spill into Disney+ when it debuts next month? Maybe everything… except one or two things that we’ll mope about this week.

What’s In The Bag?

Metal Men #1

Bizarre Adventures #1

100 Page Batman Giant #1

Superman Smashes The Klan #1*

X-Men #1

Once and Future #3

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 10/21/2019

Published 10/22/2019

*Fanboy Planet is an affiliate with Amazon, so if you purchase any books, movies, toys, etc. through an Amazon link on this page or site, we do receive an affiliate percentage.