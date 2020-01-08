Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 566: Crisis on Infinite Cats
Fanboy... all alone in the moonlight...
Welcoming Atomic Basement to Long Beach, we discuss Superman’s secret identity, another CATS release, anticipating superhero movies confirmed and rumored, discuss the fate of Rose Tico, the return of Doctor Who, and all the news you need this week.
Comics
- Incoming #1
- The Seance Room #1
- Star Wars #1
- Superman Giant #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 1/2/2020
Published 1/8/2020
