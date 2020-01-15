Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 567: Crisis - Too Much To Watch!
Be Careful What You Wish For...
News and more news on DC Futures, The New Mutants again, a shake-up in the Multiverse of Madness, our take on Crises, and more!
Pick of the week:
- The End: Miles Morales #1
- Marvels X #1
- Doctor Who The Thirteenth Doctor #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 1/10/2020
Published 1/15/2020
