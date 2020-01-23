Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 568: Evil Dead Singalong

It's a Whole Kandarian Chorus Line!

Posted on January 23, 2020

Evil Dead the Musical Just cuz you're dead, doesn't mean you can't sing along!

This is special guests week for the podcast. First we’ll sit down with Matty Gregg and Henri Boulanger to get all the details on the production of Evil Dead the Musical HD opening in Chicago this week! Then we rise up with local Star Wars megafan Drew Campbell to talk all things The Rise of Skywalker and the future of the franchise.  Plus, just because we like you, we throw in some news tidbits on many other geek happenings!

Recorded LIVE at 7 Stars!

7 Stars Bar & Grill
398 S. Bascom Ave.
http://7starsbar.com

Mentioned this episode:

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 1/14/2020
Published 1/23/2020

