Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 569: Fanboys and the Podcast of Madness!

An unexpected crossover from IDW, a new publisher with a BAD IDEA, and Sam Raimi takes over direction of what mad multiverse? That’s just a few of the topics from this week’s podcast! There’s much more, but we won’t necessarily tell you why their feet are webbed.

Listen!

This Week’s Comic Highlights

Star Wars Darth Vader #1

The Man Who F#%&ed Up Time #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 2/6/2020

Published 2/7/2020

Fanboy Planet is an affiliate with Amazon, so if you purchase any books, movies, toys, etc. through an Amazon link on this page or site, we may receive an affiliate percentage.