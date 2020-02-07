Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 569: Fanboys and the Podcast of Madness!

We've been up all night!

Posted on February 7, 2020 by in Comics, Movies, Podcast, Reviews, TV // 0 Comments

Cosmic Madness Cosmic Madness

An unexpected crossover from IDW, a new publisher with a BAD IDEA, and Sam Raimi takes over direction of what mad multiverse? That’s just a few of the topics from this week’s podcast! There’s much more, but we won’t necessarily tell you why their feet are webbed.

Listen!

This Week’s Comic Highlights

  • Star Wars Darth Vader #1
  • The Man Who F#%&ed Up Time #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/6/2020
Published 2/7/2020

Fanboy Planet is an affiliate with Amazon, so if you purchase any books, movies, toys, etc. through an Amazon link on this page or site, we may receive an affiliate percentage.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwitter
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes