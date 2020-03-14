Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #572: Self-Quarantined Fanboys

Wash Your Hands!

Before the Fire Cinequest 2020: Before the Fire
We begin with our Cinequest interview featuring Jenna Lyng Adams and Charlie Buhler of Before the Fire. Then we move into conventions being rescheduled, a Shang-Chi sighting, three unexpected Jokers, some ideas for Disney+ and more!

This Week’s Comic Picks:

  • Strange Adventures #1
  • Billionaires Island #1
  • Realm of the Dead – Carson of Venus #1
  • Marvel Snapshots: Sub Mariner #1

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/27/2020
Published 2/29/2020

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

