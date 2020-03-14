Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #572: Self-Quarantined Fanboys
Wash Your Hands!
We begin with our Cinequest interview featuring Jenna Lyng Adams and Charlie Buhler of Before the Fire. Then we move into conventions being rescheduled, a Shang-Chi sighting, three unexpected Jokers, some ideas for Disney+ and more!
This Week’s Comic Picks:
- Strange Adventures #1
- Billionaires Island #1
- Realm of the Dead – Carson of Venus #1
- Marvel Snapshots: Sub Mariner #1
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 2/27/2020
Published 2/29/2020
