Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #575: Virtual Cons!

Parking is easy, food is reasonably priced, but you can't touch anything. So... perfect!

Posted on April 27, 2020 by in Comics, Movies, Podcast, Theme Parks, TV // 0 Comments

Zooming to the Virtual Cons Zooming to the Virtual Cons

We return to the virtual podcast space to give you an update on the fannish events of the world, including Virtual Fan Expo, Virtual Disney World, and Alt Free Comic Day. We also update comics distribution news, what’s happening with the MCU, and more

Comics We’re Catching Up On

Links Mentioned This Episode

VirtualFanExpo.com
May 2-3 (Sat/Sun)

Virtual Disney World
Open 24/7

ALT FCD – Facebook
Alt Free Comic Day – free PDFs!
May 1-2, 2020

Stay safe!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/26/2020
Published 4/27/2020

Facebooktwitter
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes