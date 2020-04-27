Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #575: Virtual Cons!
Parking is easy, food is reasonably priced, but you can't touch anything. So... perfect!
We return to the virtual podcast space to give you an update on the fannish events of the world, including Virtual Fan Expo, Virtual Disney World, and Alt Free Comic Day. We also update comics distribution news, what’s happening with the MCU, and more
Comics We’re Catching Up On
- The Amazing Spider-Man – Marvel Comics
- DMC by Darryl McDaniels – Darryl Makes Comics
Links Mentioned This Episode
VirtualFanExpo.com
May 2-3 (Sat/Sun)
Virtual Disney World
Open 24/7
ALT FCD – Facebook
Alt Free Comic Day – free PDFs!
May 1-2, 2020
Stay safe!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 4/26/2020
Published 4/27/2020