Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #576: All TV, All the Time!

Posted on May 13, 2020 by in Comics, Movies, Podcast, TV // 0 Comments

Yes, there’s comic news, and movie news, but there’s so much TV news about to impact all your video watching devices. We cover when you can expect new comic books. And surprise, some first run movies are going to run on your home screens first. But wait ’til you hear about all the amazing new stuff that’s playing, streaming, and DVR recording in the next couple of weeks. Not going to spoil any of the surprises, start listening now!

Stay safe!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/12/2020
Published 5/13/2020

