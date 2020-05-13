Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #576: All TV, All the Time!
Except when we're reading comics, books, or listening to podcasts...
Yes, there’s comic news, and movie news, but there’s so much TV news about to impact all your video watching devices. We cover when you can expect new comic books. And surprise, some first run movies are going to run on your home screens first. But wait ’til you hear about all the amazing new stuff that’s playing, streaming, and DVR recording in the next couple of weeks. Not going to spoil any of the surprises, start listening now!
Stay safe!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/12/2020
Published 5/13/2020
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS