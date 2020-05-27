Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #577: A Toy Store Near You

Posted on May 27, 2020 by in Books, Comics, Interviews, Movies, Podcast, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

Brian Volk-Weiss, creator of the television show A Toy Store Near You, tells us a timely tale of toy stores in the age of Covid-19. Then we dissect comics distribution, new rumblings in the Sony Marvel Universe, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, and is that a new Umbrella on the horizon?

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/23/2020
Published 5/26/2020

