Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #577: A Toy Store Near You
Brian Volk-Weiss, creator of the television show A Toy Store Near You, tells us a timely tale of toy stores in the age of Covid-19. Then we dissect comics distribution, new rumblings in the Sony Marvel Universe, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, and is that a new Umbrella on the horizon?
Stay safe!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 5/23/2020
Published 5/26/2020
