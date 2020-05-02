Fanboy Planet Video: Birds Of Prey And The Beauty Suit

Author/minister/actor Lauren Shields joined Derek for a deep dive conversation on Birds of Prey through the lens of her groundbreaking work The Beauty Suit: How My Year of Religious Modesty Made Me a Better Feminist. We had a good time geeking out and sometimes being serious. Please enjoy, and let me know if you’d like to see further conversations mixing serious topics with general nerditry.

