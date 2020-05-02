Fanboy Planet Video: Birds Of Prey And The Beauty Suit

The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn... and many moviegoers!

Posted on May 2, 2020 by in Interviews, Movies, Reviews // 0 Comments

Author/minister/actor Lauren Shields joined Derek for a deep dive conversation on Birds of Prey through the lens of her groundbreaking work The Beauty Suit: How My Year of Religious Modesty Made Me a Better FeministWe had a good time geeking out and sometimes being serious. Please enjoy, and let me know if you’d like to see further conversations mixing serious topics with general nerditry.

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

