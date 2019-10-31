Final Trailer: Jumanji: The Next Level

Sony Pictures dropped the official final trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, the third film in the series and a direct follow-up to 2017’s megahit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The same teens return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own. They soon discover that nothing is as they expect and have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas reprise their roles of the game avatars, joined by fellow returnees Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain, Morgan Turner, Colin Hanks and Rhys Darby.

Joining them this time out are Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, Danny Glover and Dania Ramirez. Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner penned the script with director Jake Kasdan returning to helm the film opening December 13th.