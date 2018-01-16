Finally… T’Challa

Yesterday we ran a series of fan-made posters for Black Panther, done by the terrifically talented Dettrick Maddox. I noted that they were so powerful, they didn’t actually need to feature Chadwick Boseman, the electric actor playing the title character, King T’Challa. Clearly, I spoke too soon, because today Maddox used his skills to give Boseman his own poster and again, I say, Marvel Studios, GIVE DETTRICK MADDOX A JOB. Because I was already eager to see Black Panther, and these posters have done what no other Marvel Studios posters have done… made me want to see one of their movies even more. #WakandaForever.

