First Look At Alicia Vikander As ‘Tomb Raider’

I love the idea of Lara Croft, a strong, smart action hero, even if some played the games for other more prurient reasons. Being a terrible gamer, I didn’t get into the franchise; instead, my experience was through the two movies starring Angelina Jolie. Which bored the crap out of me. They seemed slavish to the games in all the wrong places, and as games have evolved, maybe, just maybe a new film more in line with where they are now will work better.

Lara Croft needs to be introduced to a wider audience, and going back to a younger, less assured Lara makes sense. Didn’t the games do that, too? Plus Alicia Vikander was terrifyingly good in Ex Machina, so… let’s see what happens.

From Warner Brothers: