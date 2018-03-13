First Look At Domino #1!
I guarantee that in the next couple of months, I’ll be adding two books to my pull list. For DC, Plastic Man, of course, and for Marvel, Domino. The common link? Gail Simone.
As she’s proven with a couple of different iterations of Secret Six and Deadpool himself, Simone has a talent for making us love people with moral codes all their own. Speaking of Deadpool, you may notice that Domino will be featured in what is either the Untitled Deadpool Sequel or Deadpool 2. (Again, please, please, PLEASE call it the former.) So the timing on this is perfect.
From Marvel:
Marvel’s femme fatale returns to comic books this spring with the superstar team of Gail Simone and David Baldeon! DOMINO will unleash her risqué, hard-core action on the Marvel Universe in an all-new story — and Marvel has your first look at the issue that will kick it all off.
“It’s just a huge pleasure having DOMINO be my comeback to Marvel,” said Simone. “She’s everything I love about comics: a kickass female adventurer who lives life at maximum volume. I just adore her. I love writing mercs and mutants again, I love digging deep into what being those things means in a world where nobody trusts them, not even other mercs and mutants.”
“The tale of Domino, as we’re telling it, feels very much like what people will think of when they think of Neena in the future. And the voice! Ever since page one of the first script, Gail nails Neena’s voice,” said Baldeon. “It’s sexy, it has some of the best action I’ve been lucky enough to draw, it has drama and humor, and it takes you on one of the most exciting rides out there today.”
DOMINO brings you action, adventure, and antics like you’ve never seen before – don’t miss your chance to jump on board when DOMINO #1 arrives in comic shops this April!
DOMINO #1
Written by GAIL SIMONE
Art by DAVID BALDEON
Cover by GREG LAND & FRANK D’ARMATA
FOC – 3/19/18, On-Sale 4/11/18