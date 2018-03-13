First Look At Domino #1!

I guarantee that in the next couple of months, I’ll be adding two books to my pull list. For DC, Plastic Man, of course, and for Marvel, Domino. The common link? Gail Simone.

As she’s proven with a couple of different iterations of Secret Six and Deadpool himself, Simone has a talent for making us love people with moral codes all their own. Speaking of Deadpool, you may notice that Domino will be featured in what is either the Untitled Deadpool Sequel or Deadpool 2. (Again, please, please, PLEASE call it the former.) So the timing on this is perfect.

From Marvel: