First Look at Marvel’s ‘Web Warriors’

Marvel had a somewhat unexpected hit last year with its Spider-Verse crossover. A love letter to alternate realities and tying together threads from a decade or so of Spider-Man landmarks, the storyline also gave us Spider-Gwen and the return of Peter Porker the Spectacular Spider-Ham.

Though the animated series concurrently created a different macguffin for all these characters to meet, it was just as fun, and just as successful. So when you have a golden goose, what do you do? Squeeze all the eggs out of it you can. I’m wary, but willing to give it a shot.

From Marvel:

Protecting the Spider-Verse by any means necessary! Today, Marvel is pleased to present your new look at WEB WARRIORS #1 – the new ongoing series from writer Mike Costa (Scarlet Spiders) and artist David Baldeon (Nova)!

Following the events of Spider-Verse, multiple realities were left without a Spider-Man of their own. Victims of Morlun and the Inheritors. But those worlds still need protecting, and it’s up to a new team of wallcrawlers and webslingers to swing in and save the day. Spider-Gwen! Spider-Man Noir! Spider-Man India! Spider-UK! Spider-Ham! Together, they are…the Web Warriors!

From their home base on Earth-001, if your world needs help, they’ll be there! But when Electro threatens all of reality, this newly formed team will be pushed to their very limits. Is their mission over before it’s even begun? Find out this November as this universe-hopping team of webslingers makes their debut in WEB WARRIORS #1!

WEB WARRIORS #1 (SEP150677)

Written by MIKE COSTA

Art by DAVID BALDEON

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Variant Covers by SKOTTIE YOUNG (SEP150679), TRADD MOORE (SEP150681)

And HUMBERTO RAMOS (SEP150680)

Hip-Hop Variant by DAMION SCOTT (SEP150678)

FOC – 10/19/15, On-Sale – 11/11/15