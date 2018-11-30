First Look At The New Vision Of Buffy

Don’t call it a comeback.

Buffy Summers returns to Sunnydale in January, but in the way that should befit comics coming from a new publisher. Let’s face it — it has been over 20 years, and the central idea of a teen girl fighting to save us all from ultimate evil loses a little oomph when she’s in her late 30s. Creator Joss Whedon will consult with writer Jordie Bellaire to update and retell the adventures of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and today, BOOM! Studios released a first look at artist Dan Mora’s character designs — strongly reminiscent of the actors that originally portrayed the Sunnydale Scooby Gang, but with a 2019 twist. Without yet knowing the details, seeing Drusilla take on the iconic big bad role as “The Mistress” already seems the update that should have happened in the first place.

From BOOM! Studios:

BOOM! Studios today unveiled the first look at characters designs from BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER by Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers).

Debuting in comic shops on January 9th, 2019 in partnership with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 reimagines the groundbreaking pop culture phenomenon from the very beginning!

Alongside Mora, Eisner Award-nominated writer Jordie Bellaire (Redlands) and series creator/story consultant Joss Whedon (the visionary writer/director behind Firefly, Marvel’s The Avengers, and more) invite readers to meet a Buffy Summers like the one they know – trying to make friends at her new school, get decent grades, and to escape her imposed destiny as the next in a long line of vampire slayers tasked with defeating the forces of evil. But the Slayer’s world looks a lot more like the one outside your window, as this new series brings her into a new era with new challenges, new friends…and a few enemies you might already recognize (including fan-favorite Drusilla’s debut as THE MISTRESS).

The more things change, the more they stay the same, as the Gang – Giles, Willow, Xander, Cordelia and more – faces brand new Big Bads, and a threat lurking beneath the perfectly manicured exterior of Sunnydale High, confirming what every teenager has always known: high school truly is hell.

“Once you fight your way through all the monsters of the week and threats around every corner, Buffy is about something we’ve all experienced – the awkward, uncomfortable journey of figuring out who we choose to be. Dan Mora captures the spirit of that struggle with the perfect style and attitude for slaying the monsters hiding in the dark…and in the light of day,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “As you can see, Jordie and Dan have some huge plans for Buffy and the Gang – starting with some pretty major introductions of characters like Anya and . . . well, I won’t spoil that one quite yet. But let’s just say by issue #4, it’ll be clear that this is a love letter to the Buffy we all adore and will go in directions that no one ever expected.”

Buffy The Vampire Slayer premiered on the WB Network on March 10th, 1997. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series, which ran for seven seasons from 1997-2003, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as “Buffy Summers.” Chosen to battle vampires, demons and other forces of darkness, Buffy is aided by a Watcher who guides and teaches her as she surrounds herself with a circle of friends called the “Scooby Gang.”

