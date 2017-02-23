First Look At This Year’s ‘Iron Fist’ #1!

After a terrific revival of Power Man and Iron Fist, you can’t blame the powers that be at Marvel for realizing that, oh, yes, they have two Netflix series with those characters, neither of which is actually called Power Man and Iron Fist. Last month, Marvel announced that David Walker would be writing a Luke Cage solo series, and just in time for Danny Rand to make his streaming television debut March 17th, Iron Fist gets a solo title himself.

I have little to say about it except I really enjoyed what Walker did with the character in the team book, and that I like Mike Perkins’ art. So we’ll see…

From Marvel: