First Look At This Year’s ‘Iron Fist’ #1!
After a terrific revival of Power Man and Iron Fist, you can’t blame the powers that be at Marvel for realizing that, oh, yes, they have two Netflix series with those characters, neither of which is actually called Power Man and Iron Fist. Last month, Marvel announced that David Walker would be writing a Luke Cage solo series, and just in time for Danny Rand to make his streaming television debut March 17th, Iron Fist gets a solo title himself.
I have little to say about it except I really enjoyed what Walker did with the character in the team book, and that I like Mike Perkins’ art. So we’ll see…
From Marvel:
This March, prepare for a hard-hitting, fist-flying, high-octane epic as Danny Rand faces a gauntlet of deadly kung-fu masters in the all-new IRON FIST #1! Creators Ed Brisson (Bullseye) and Mike Perkins (Deathlok) put the titular hero through the wringer as he squares off against foe after foe – each more lethal than the last!
Danny has always straddled two worlds – Earth and the mystical realm of K’un-Lun. Now, with K’un-Lun in ruins, he’ll question his place in both more than ever. The chi fueling his fists is wavering, yet still he fights on. Fighting to prove his worth, he’ll push himself to his breaking point. But a bigger battle than he can handle may have found him first. Whisked away to the mysterious island of Liu-Shi, he’ll come face-to-face with the fight of his life! With nothing but his fists and his feet, the Immortal Iron Fist will step into the ring with the island’s deadly Seven Masters! Each possessing mystical power and each with their own vendetta against the Iron Fist, what hope does Danny stand against the Bull, the Bear, the Eel, the Rabbit, the Rat, the Snake and the Wolf?!
A trial of mythic proportions awaits, True Believer. Fists and feet will fly when IRON FIST #1 comes to comic shops and digital devices everywhere on March 22nd!
IRON FIST #1 (JAN170951)
Written by ED BRISSON
Art by MIKE PERKINS
Cover by JEFF DEKAL
Variant Covers by MIKE PERKINS (JAN170954) and ALEX ROSS (JAN170952)
Hip-Hop Variant by KAARE ANDREWS (JAN170955)
Alex Ross Black & White Variant Also Available (JAN170953)
FOC – 02/27/17, On-Sale – 03/22/17
To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com or call 1-888-comicbook.