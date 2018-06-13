First Look At Wonder Woman 1984
There’s a lot to unpack in placing Wonder Woman in the specific year 1984. The princess from Themyscira existing in a year that has a certain literary resonance? Or maybe we’ll discover that it was a good year for the television screens to have started controlling us, whether or not Big Brother himself was watching. But thanks to an earlier casting notice, we do know that Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah will be watching.
Warner Bros. released these two first look images this morning — one with Diana (Gal Gadot) and one with, unexpectedly, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). How? Wha — ? I realize the TV series had Lyle Waggoner play two Steve Trevors, one in World War II and his identical son in the 1970s, but that doesn’t make sense for Patty Jenkins’ movie series, unless… there’s a bigger menace than The Cheetah.
From Warner Bros. Pictures:
Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. Principal photography is underway on Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the Super Hero’s first outing, last summer’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. “Wonder Woman 1984” will also be helmed by acclaimed director Patty Jenkins, and star Gal Gadot in the title role.
As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. And Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor.
Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot are producing the film. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada are the executive producers.
Joining her behind the scenes are several members of Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (“Amélie”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (“Topsy-Turvy”). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (“United 93”) will cut the film.
Production will take place in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and in the UK, Spain and the Canary Islands.
Set to open in theaters November 1, 2019, “Wonder Woman 1984” is based on the character created by William Moulton Marston, appearing in comic books published by DC Entertainment. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.