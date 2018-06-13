First Look At Wonder Woman 1984

There’s a lot to unpack in placing Wonder Woman in the specific year 1984. The princess from Themyscira existing in a year that has a certain literary resonance? Or maybe we’ll discover that it was a good year for the television screens to have started controlling us, whether or not Big Brother himself was watching. But thanks to an earlier casting notice, we do know that Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah will be watching.

Warner Bros. released these two first look images this morning — one with Diana (Gal Gadot) and one with, unexpectedly, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). How? Wha — ? I realize the TV series had Lyle Waggoner play two Steve Trevors, one in World War II and his identical son in the 1970s, but that doesn’t make sense for Patty Jenkins’ movie series, unless… there’s a bigger menace than The Cheetah.

From Warner Bros. Pictures: