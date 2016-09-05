At Comic-Con 2016, the Marvel TV panel revealed that Ghost Rider would be coming to Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. First, yes, after two cinematic attempts to make the character click with Nicolas Cage as cursed stunt cyclist Johnny Blaze, Sony did let the rights revert to Marvel. Second, after two cinematic attempts to make the character click with Nicolas Cage as cursed stunt cyclist Johnny Blaze, enough is enough. The version of Ghost Rider coming to television is Robbie Reyes, the most recent comic book version who actually is a street racer, the better to capture the Fast and the Furious craze. (A new Ghost Rider comics series starts in November.)

Actor Gabriel Luna will still have the flaming chains and a flaming skull, and likely we can still call him the Spirit of Vengeance. But let the pedants argue whether or not he should still be called the Ghost Rider, if he’s actually driving and not riding. (Ironically, Cage played it that way in the best Ghost Rider movie that wasn’t actually called Ghost Rider — it was Drive Angry.)

Entertainment Weekly got the first look at Luna as Robbie Reyes, and then Marvel released “found cell phone footage” — we’ll see more on September 20 when Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.returns for its fourth season with an episode rumored to be titled, appropriately, “The Ghost.” Wouldn’t it be great if somewhere down the line of Season 4 Johnny Blaze did pop up?