First Trailer For Star Trek: Picard

Posted on May 23, 2019 by in TV // 0 Comments

Yes, we had fun about how the title of the new Star Trek series. After months of being coy about what they would call the show that sees Sir Patrick Stewart returning to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, CBS announced that it’s called… Star Trek: Picard.

Maybe that wasn’t the most difficult thing to predict. But what seems to be coming to fruition is original Discovery showrunner Bryan Fuller’s vision: that Star Trek would be an anthology. The nature of television has changed even since the last broadcast Star Trek series, Enterprise. Let’s not see Star Trek: Picard as a separate series so much as the second story in CBS All Access’ Star Trek anthology, told over several episodes. (Let another installment be the continuing adventures of Captain Pike on the Enterprise, please.)

In the trailer released today, a woman narrates as we see bucolic images from Picard’s long-dreamt retirement — working in a vineyard. Despite the presence of some aerial watering, these are scenes that could be from fifty years ago. Is the narrator Sonequa Martin-Green, Michael Burnham from Discovery? The cadence sounds familiar as she describes Picard’s greatest triumph with Starfleet… and then a mystery that led him to withdraw from that life. (If that is Burnham, well, that’s interesting in light of Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery.)

CBS All Access has not announced an official start date, but we do know that unlike DiscoveryStar Trek: Picard will be carried internationally by Amazon Prime (outside the US and Canada), and in Canada by channels Space and Z. The series will also star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway. Stewart executive produces along with Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon (who wrote the Short Trek episode “Calypso”), Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

(And yes, full disclosure — you can subscribe to CBS All Access through the ad on the sidebar.)

STAR TREK: PICARD — Key Art
Photo Cr: James Dimmock/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes