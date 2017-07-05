‘Forces Of Destiny’ Episode 2: “BB-8 Bandits”

With an art style similar to those Disney is using for Star Wars-themed Little Golden Books, it’s clear that the web series Forces of Destiny is aimed right at new fans… and by new fans, we mean those kids inspired by Rey (Daisy Ridley) and/or going back to the original trilogy and loving Leia. So you’re not going to get deep character development in three minutes and 22 seconds. But you might have fun. It’s just a quick little adventure in between scenes from The Force Awakens, just like the first episode was. Wait until you see Episode 3…