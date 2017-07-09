Forces Of Destiny Episode 7: The Stranger

Posted on July 9, 2017

Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) takes the stage to be softer and potentially more sentimental than she was in Rogue One. This episode is cute, but has a double limitation — both the length of the episode and the simplicity of the art style preclude a lot of nuance. If you’re looking for deep insight into Jyn Erso, it’s not here. Like the rest of this series, this is just a short spotlight to show kids, yeah, she was pretty good. And there’s a Star Wars cat here.

