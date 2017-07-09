Forces Of Destiny Episode 7: The Stranger

Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) takes the stage to be softer and potentially more sentimental than she was in Rogue One. This episode is cute, but has a double limitation — both the length of the episode and the simplicity of the art style preclude a lot of nuance. If you’re looking for deep insight into Jyn Erso, it’s not here. Like the rest of this series, this is just a short spotlight to show kids, yeah, she was pretty good. And there’s a Star Wars cat here.