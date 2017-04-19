Freeform’s ‘Cloak and Dagger’ Trailer

Aimed squarely at “millennials,” rebranded as “Becomers” by Freeform, but really, kind of doing the CW thing, here’s your first look at Cloak and Dagger, the superhero Romeo & Juliet story set in the Marvel Universe. It doesn’t look bad, but it also doesn’t look like it’s aimed at me. Will it fit in with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic/Television Universe? Does it really have to? There is a shot of a Roxxon Corporation neon sign, but that could just be an easter egg. At least this first season’s 10 episodes should just maybe tell their own story, and because of it finding its own tone, maybe it can just stand on its own.

Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph star as the title characters, two teens on the run who discover they have powers when they connect with each other. (At one point in the comics, the powers were initially triggered by drugs, but the television version may shy away from that, as well as their later identification as mutants.) Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, I’m hoping the series can stake an original voice as well as FX’s Legion has.